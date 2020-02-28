Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Avon Rubber to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 2,657 ($34.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,557.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,023.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.50 million and a PE ratio of 57.14. Avon Rubber has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190 ($15.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,800 ($36.83).

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.