Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $763.49 million, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 18,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $414,979.96. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,016. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 322,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

