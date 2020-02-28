Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AAXN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 309.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $90.10.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,761,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $731,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 46,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,103.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,851 shares of company stock worth $7,099,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAXN. Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

