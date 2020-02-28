Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Danny L. Dearen Sells 15,853 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 15,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $586,719.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,599.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 850,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,092. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -1.66. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,001,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 550,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 298,565 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,354,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 289,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,497,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

