AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 728,900 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 30th total of 650,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,768,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 306,124 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 849,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AXT from $4.70 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,616. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AXT has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.62.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

