AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the January 30th total of 657,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 522,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 303,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 239,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AZRX stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,422. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZRX shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.