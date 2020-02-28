B. Riley Trims Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Target Price to $50.00

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 150.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Get Koppers alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. Koppers has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 120,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 450,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Koppers by 5,884.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 190,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.