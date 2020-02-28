B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

B2Gold stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,533,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,806. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

