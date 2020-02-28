Baader Bank Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.43 ($14.45).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA stock opened at €8.75 ($10.17) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.85. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.