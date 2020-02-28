Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Baidu worth $22,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 127,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CICC Research raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Shares of BIDU traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,985. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -130.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.78.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

