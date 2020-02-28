Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by BOCOM International to Neutral

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at BOCOM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CICC Research raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,089,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,985. Baidu has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -130.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep grew its stake in Baidu by 88.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 86.4% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 23,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Reynolds Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Reynolds Capital Management now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.