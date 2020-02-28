Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 563,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,472. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $762.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski bought 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $51,869.80. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 91,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

