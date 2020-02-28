Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will post $63.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.26 million and the highest is $63.45 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $53.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $273.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $273.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $324.96 million, with estimates ranging from $318.36 million to $330.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bandwidth.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.36 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at $492,533.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $235,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 14.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 17.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 83.4% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 133,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

