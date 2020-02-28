Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 433.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,602 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.