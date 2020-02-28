Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the January 30th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of BKSC traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. 11,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,908. Bank of SC has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of SC during the fourth quarter worth $35,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of SC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of SC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

