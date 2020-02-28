Barclays PLC Acquires 304,880 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.56% of Commercial Metals worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

NYSE:CMC opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

