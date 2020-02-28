Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Store Capital worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 157.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STOR opened at $33.48 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

