Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Assurant worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 2,036.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $249,038.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.20. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

