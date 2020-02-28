Barclays PLC Buys 113,986 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 402.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Spire worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Spire by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

SR stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.25. Spire Inc has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

