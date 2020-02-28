Barclays PLC Buys 145,607 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 306.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Syneos Health worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 54.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period.

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

