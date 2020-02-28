Barclays PLC Buys 25,685 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Life Storage worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI opened at $112.07 on Friday. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.30. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

