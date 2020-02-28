Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.30% of Outfront Media worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Outfront Media by 35.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of OUT opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Outfront Media Inc has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

