Barclays PLC Grows Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,463 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 157,639 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 37,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 268,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.