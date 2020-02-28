Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $47.12 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

