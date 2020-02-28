Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,415 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.33% of BankUnited worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $30.49 on Friday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

