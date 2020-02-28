Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 106.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $169.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.16.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

