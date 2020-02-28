Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 833.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 517,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of New York Times worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 230,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $37.08 on Friday. New York Times Co has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.