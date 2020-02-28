Barclays PLC Has $11.11 Million Stock Position in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 321,283 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.36% of 21Vianet Group worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

