Barclays PLC Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Barclays PLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 42,715 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of PRA Health Sciences worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after buying an additional 999,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $61,706,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $39,236,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 303,514 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $21,317,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

PRAH stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.21. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.