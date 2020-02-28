Barclays PLC Has $11.49 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 348.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Allegiant Travel worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 68.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

Shares of ALGT opened at $130.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $120.91 and a twelve month high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.27%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

