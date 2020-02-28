Barclays PLC Has $13.80 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.6267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.