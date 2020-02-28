Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Genpact worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 4,455.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 195.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

In related news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

