Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,060 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after buying an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,534,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,197,000 after buying an additional 139,899 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,859,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,889,000 after buying an additional 122,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,001,000 after buying an additional 240,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,028,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.35.

WCN stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.08.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

