Barclays PLC Purchases 38,766 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 30,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after buying an additional 465,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

