Barclays PLC Raises Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 396.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 333,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.36% of ACI Worldwide worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $3,909,000.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.33. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

