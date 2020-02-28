Barclays PLC Raises Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 142.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.35% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $20.78 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.