Barclays PLC Sells 17,681 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,681 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,616,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $154.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.31. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $176.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

