Barclays PLC Sells 43,015 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,015 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Primerica worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRI. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

NYSE PRI opened at $114.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

