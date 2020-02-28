Barclays Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.56 ($76.23).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €53.55 ($62.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. Basf has a 52 week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52 week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €62.81 and its 200 day moving average is €64.62. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

