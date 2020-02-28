International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 777 ($10.22) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.31% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 704.93 ($9.27).

IAG stock opened at GBX 490.80 ($6.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 618.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 542.33.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

