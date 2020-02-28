Barclays Trims WPP (LON:WPP) Target Price to GBX 1,000

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded WPP to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,071.79 ($14.10).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 740.20 ($9.74) on Friday. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 796.90 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 984.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 987.56.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

