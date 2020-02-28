Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.67%.

BBDC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 508,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $481.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

