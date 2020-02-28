Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €62.00 ($72.09) target price from investment analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.21 ($75.82).

Shares of Basf stock traded down €2.77 ($3.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €53.07 ($61.71). The company had a trading volume of 6,477,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.62. Basf has a 12-month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12-month high of €74.61 ($86.76).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

