Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.56 ($76.23).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €53.55 ($62.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. Basf has a 1 year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1 year high of €74.61 ($86.76).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.