Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €68.00 by UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €68.00 ($79.07) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAS. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.56 ($76.23).

Basf stock opened at €53.71 ($62.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. Basf has a 52 week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52 week high of €74.61 ($86.76).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

