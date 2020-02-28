Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €77.00 ($89.53) target price by Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAS. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.56 ($76.23).

ETR:BAS opened at €53.55 ($62.27) on Friday. Basf has a 12-month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12-month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.62.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

