Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Director William C. Warden, Jr. Acquires 10,000 Shares

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00.

NASDAQ BSET traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,267. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

