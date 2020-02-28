Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €74.00 ($86.05) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAYN. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €81.56 ($94.83).

Bayer stock traded down €2.58 ($3.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €64.33 ($74.80). 4,166,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.47. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

