Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 67,914 shares in the last quarter.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of BECN opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

