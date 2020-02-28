Beam Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $32.43 million and approximately $31.91 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00006613 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005294 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 56,165,520 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.